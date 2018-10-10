Crime
October 10, 2018 1:47 pm

Man arrested in Cambridge after attempted break-in while owners were home

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
File Image
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after someone tried to break into a Cambridge home in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday.

Police say they were called to a home on Francis Street in Cambridge at around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a break and enter.

READ MORE: Man charged after 2 women assaulted in elevator of Kitchener apartment building

A man had allegedly attempted to break into a car and the home while the homeowners were there. One of the residents confronted the thief, who took off on foot.

Police found the man a short time later. He is alleged to have uttered threats at the officers.

READ MORE Udo Haan charged with murder, arson in connection to Kitchener home explosion

A 48-year old man was charged with break and enter with intent, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, attempt theft from a motor vehicle, utter threats to cause bodily harm and possession of a controlled substance.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge arrest
Cambridge crime
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News