Man arrested in Cambridge after attempted break-in while owners were home

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after someone tried to break into a Cambridge home in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday.

Police say they were called to a home on Francis Street in Cambridge at around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a break and enter.

A man had allegedly attempted to break into a car and the home while the homeowners were there. One of the residents confronted the thief, who took off on foot.

Police found the man a short time later. He is alleged to have uttered threats at the officers.

A 48-year old man was charged with break and enter with intent, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, attempt theft from a motor vehicle, utter threats to cause bodily harm and possession of a controlled substance.