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Crime

10 people arrested at YVR after causing disruption, delaying departing flight

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 14, 2026 2:14 pm
1 min read
A departing Air Canada flight taxis to the runway at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A departing Air Canada flight taxis to the runway at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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Ten people were arrested at Vancouver International Airport after their disruptive behaviour raised safety concerns and delayed a flight.

Richmond RCMP said that officers were called on April 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m. about unruly passengers aboard a departing flight.

The passengers were alleged to be non‑compliant with flight crew instructions and that’s why police were called, RCMP said in a release.

The attending officers worked with airline staff to de-escalate the situation, which included getting the passengers to deplane.

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The 10 people were arrested and police are recommending charges of failing to comply with flight crew instructions under the Aeronautics Act and mischief under the Criminal Code.

The people were later released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in Richmond Provincial Court, police said.

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There were no reported injuries.

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