Naji al-Mustafa, spokesman for the National Front for Liberation, a Turkish-backed umbrella group, said Sunday the alliance had unanimously agreed to implement the deal reached last month and expected to demilitarize 15-20 kilometres along the front lines by Oct. 15.

He said opposition forces would keep forward bases and light and medium weapons in place.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Monday that nearly all heavy weapons have been removed from the area on the southern edge of Idlib.

The Observatory’s chief, Rami Abdurrahman, said that even al Qaeda-linked militants and other jihadis are withdrawing their heavy weapons, hoping to avoid a confrontation with Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters.

The al Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee, the largest armed group in Idlib, has not said whether it will comply with the deal.