Russian disinformation poses ‘urgent’ threat to Canada, Senate report warns

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s ability to counter the “urgent” threat of Russian disinformation is falling increasingly behind the rapidly growing spread of such malicious online activity, a new Senate committee report warns, calling for a whole-of-society response and additional government action.

The report released Thursday by the Senate committee on national defence and security comes after a years-long study dating back to the previous Parliament, which left senators “convinced that Russia’s disinformation poses an urgent threat to Canada’s national security, democratic institutions and social cohesion.”

“Russia’s disinformation has been growing and evolving at a rapid pace,” the report says.

“The Government of Canada has been making efforts to address disinformation. However, the extent of Russia’s disinformation exceeds Canada’s current capacity to address it effectively.”

The report says the rise of generative artificial intelligence and the ability for disinformation to spread unregulated across social media have further enabled Canadians to be exposed to Russian false narratives.

Story continues below advertisement

Of particular concern is the spread of content aimed at weakening support for Ukraine and NATO, as well as disinformation targeting Canadian military and political figures. Polarization and violent extremism against Ukrainian and minority communities have grown as a result, witnesses said.

1:01 Russia’s disinformation, misinformation leading far-right to turn its back on Ukraine: Trudeau

“Canadians’ exposure to Russia’s disinformation is significant,” the report concluded, with witnesses presenting data suggesting a majority of Canadians encounter pro-Kremlin messaging online.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“In the view of witnesses, Russia’s global disinformation efforts also affect Canada by destabilizing the liberal international order and undermining democracy.”

The report outlines 10 recommendations, including crafting a whole-of-government approach to address Russia’s disinformation that includes a strategic plan and annual reports to Parliament.

Any national security strategy released between now and the next election must also address and outline responses to Russian disinformation “that are effective, comprehensive and coordinated.”

Story continues below advertisement

The committee also calls for the development and funding of a whole-of-society approach to addressing all disinformation, including from Russia, that involves provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous governments, along with community groups, civil society organizations and the private sector.

Other recommendations include enhanced public transparency on Russian disinformation campaigns targeting Canada, new measures and financing for entities dedicated to addressing anti-Ukraine content, and an independent expert panel that would review Canada’s approach to addressing disinformation.

The report also urges Ottawa to “continue to develop and implement strategies to use artificial intelligence-based tools to monitor, detect, analyze and respond to foreign disinformation.”