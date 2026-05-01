Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Russian disinformation poses ‘urgent’ threat to Canada, Senate report warns

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 11:56 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How AI chat bots are being tricked into spreading Russian disinformation'
How AI chat bots are being tricked into spreading Russian disinformation
Search engines and social media are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to give you answers to your questions, and AI-powered chatbots are rapidly advancing in the tech world. Jeff Semple explains how the Kremlin is exploiting the limitations of AI to spread Russian disinformation, the Canadian among those fighting to stop it, and why experts believe the U.S. isn't interested in joining that battle – Aug 26, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s ability to counter the “urgent” threat of Russian disinformation is falling increasingly behind the rapidly growing spread of such malicious online activity, a new Senate committee report warns, calling for a whole-of-society response and additional government action.

The report released Thursday by the Senate committee on national defence and security comes after a years-long study dating back to the previous Parliament, which left senators “convinced that Russia’s disinformation poses an urgent threat to Canada’s national security, democratic institutions and social cohesion.”

“Russia’s disinformation has been growing and evolving at a rapid pace,” the report says.

“The Government of Canada has been making efforts to address disinformation. However, the extent of Russia’s disinformation exceeds Canada’s current capacity to address it effectively.”

The report says the rise of generative artificial intelligence and the ability for disinformation to spread unregulated across social media have further enabled Canadians to be exposed to Russian false narratives.

Story continues below advertisement

Of particular concern is the spread of content aimed at weakening support for Ukraine and NATO, as well as disinformation targeting Canadian military and political figures. Polarization and violent extremism against Ukrainian and minority communities have grown as a result, witnesses said.

Click to play video: 'Russia’s disinformation, misinformation leading far-right to turn its back on Ukraine: Trudeau'
Russia’s disinformation, misinformation leading far-right to turn its back on Ukraine: Trudeau

“Canadians’ exposure to Russia’s disinformation is significant,” the report concluded, with witnesses presenting data suggesting a majority of Canadians encounter pro-Kremlin messaging online.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In the view of witnesses, Russia’s global disinformation efforts also affect Canada by destabilizing the liberal international order and undermining democracy.”

The report outlines 10 recommendations, including crafting a whole-of-government approach to address Russia’s disinformation that includes a strategic plan and annual reports to Parliament.

Any national security strategy released between now and the next election must also address and outline responses to Russian disinformation “that are effective, comprehensive and coordinated.”

Story continues below advertisement

The committee also calls for the development and funding of a whole-of-society approach to addressing all disinformation, including from Russia, that involves provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous governments, along with community groups, civil society organizations and the private sector.

Other recommendations include enhanced public transparency on Russian disinformation campaigns targeting Canada, new measures and financing for entities dedicated to addressing anti-Ukraine content, and an independent expert panel that would review Canada’s approach to addressing disinformation.

The report also urges Ottawa to “continue to develop and implement strategies to use artificial intelligence-based tools to monitor, detect, analyze and respond to foreign disinformation.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices