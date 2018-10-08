Military memorial at Point Pleasant Park heavily vandalized

A memorial at Point Pleasant Park that commemorates Canadian soldiers who died for their country has become the target of vandals.

Point Pleasant Park Naval Monument defaced by spray paint overnight. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/j8D7fIx0oy — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) October 8, 2018

Paint can be seen splashed on one side of the memorial, while graffiti featuring anarchy symbols and crude language appears on the side facing McNabs Island.

The Halifax Memorial commemorates the lives of over 3,200 Canadian sailors and soldiers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating to determine who is responsible for the vandalism.