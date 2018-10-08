Crime
October 8, 2018 9:49 am
Updated: October 8, 2018 9:54 am

Military memorial at Point Pleasant Park heavily vandalized

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating who is responsible for the vandalism of a military monument at Point Pleasant Park.

Jeremy Keefe / Global News
A memorial at Point Pleasant Park that commemorates Canadian soldiers who died for their country has become the target of vandals.

Paint can be seen splashed on one side of the memorial, while graffiti featuring anarchy symbols and crude language appears on the side facing McNabs Island.

The Halifax Memorial commemorates the lives of over 3,200 Canadian sailors and soldiers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating to determine who is responsible for the vandalism.

