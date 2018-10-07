Man stabbed in Point Pleasant Park now facing assault, theft and confinement charges

A man who was stabbed in a popular Halifax park early Saturday morning is now facing assault, theft and forcible confinement charges after allegedly choking a woman and preventing her from leaving.

Staff Sgt. Greg Robertson with Halifax Regional Police says the man, 27, and the woman, 25, were camping in Point Pleasant Park when the altercation happened.

READ MORE: Man stabbed at Point Pleasant Park, woman arrested

He says the woman tried to leave but the man didn’t let her, and he also allegedly choked her and took her cell phone.

The woman then allegedly stabbed him in self defence, and Robertson says there were witnesses in the area who saw the altercation.

Police got calls from the parties involved at around 2:20 a.m., and the man who was stabbed was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Halifax police expanding training in online crime fighting

They initially arrested the woman just over an hour later in relation to the stabbing, but she has since been released with no charges.