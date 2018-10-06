Man stabbed at Point Pleasant Park, woman arrested

A woman has been arrested after a 26-year-old man was stabbed at Point Pleasant Park early Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say at 2.22 a.m., officers responded to a call at Inglis Street and Tower Road involving a man suffering from stab wounds.
READ MORE: Investigation underway after fire destroys home under construction in Halifax
The victim claimed he was injured during an altercation with a woman he knew. He was sent to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.
A 25-year-old woman was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.