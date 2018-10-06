Crime
October 6, 2018

Man stabbed at Point Pleasant Park, woman arrested

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A 25-year-old woman was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

A woman has been arrested after a 26-year-old man was stabbed at Point Pleasant Park early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at 2.22 a.m., officers responded to a call at Inglis Street and Tower Road involving a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim claimed he was injured during an altercation with a woman he knew. He was sent to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

A 25-year-old woman was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

