A section of Main Avenue in Halifax is closed to traffic as emergency crews attend a major structure fire.

Few details have been released, but Halifax Regional Police say the blaze occurred in the area of Evans Avenue and Main Avenue.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Off of main I believe? That explains all the smoke. 💔 @HaliBreaking @hfxtraffic pic.twitter.com/WU4rPuPA4k — Madi Lorr Barrett (@MadiLorr) October 5, 2018

More to come.