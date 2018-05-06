Nova Scotians mark 73rd anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic

Hundreds of military personnel marched through Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Sunday morning to take part in the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest battle of the Second World War, beginning in September 1939 and lasting until May 1945 — a total of 2,075 days.

It involved naval blockades pitting Allied ships and aircraft against German U-boats, planes and warships, and is often referred to as a defining moment for the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Merchant Navy.

The ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic is now underway. Here's a look at the event, which honours those who made the ultimate sacrifice #Halifax #BattleOfTheAtlantic @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/d8Pe3wNsdN — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) May 6, 2018

“Each year on the first Sunday in May, people from across our province and country take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of the 4,234 Canadian sailors, airmen and members of the Merchant Navy who lost their lives while trying to maintain shipping routes linking North America with Europe during the Second World War,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“I am honoured on behalf of all Nova Scotians to extend my sincere appreciation to our veterans who fought so bravely during the Battle of the Atlantic for victory in one of the defining conflicts of the Second World War.”

Ceremonies were held throughout the province to mark the occasion.

With files from Natasha Pace