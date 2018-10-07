Police seek dashcam video in Chilliwack homicide investigation

Homicide detectives are appealing to the public for video evidence in a bid to solve a killing that took place in Chilliwack last week.

Kyle Cromarty, 27, was gunned down on Thursday afternoon at 46675 Yale Rd. in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now calling for anyone who with dashcam video shot in the area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to come forward.

Cromarty’s killing capped a bloody 24 hours in the the Lower Mainland last week, which saw three people killed.

Homicide investigators were called to Richmond early Thursday morning, where 19-year-old Aspen Pallot was found dead.

IHIT was called to the Junction Shopping Centre in Mission on Wednesday night, where 19-year-old Varinderpal Gill was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).