October 7, 2018 1:55 pm

Police seek dashcam video in Chilliwack homicide investigation

By Online Journalist  Global News
Chilliwack resident Kyle Cromarty, 27, was killed on Oct. 4.

IHIT
Homicide detectives are appealing to the public for video evidence in a bid to solve a killing that took place in Chilliwack last week.

Kyle Cromarty, 27, was gunned down on Thursday afternoon at 46675 Yale Rd. in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now calling for anyone who with dashcam video shot in the area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to come forward.

Cromarty’s killing capped a bloody 24 hours in the the Lower Mainland last week, which saw three people killed.

Homicide investigators were called to Richmond early Thursday morning, where 19-year-old Aspen Pallot was found dead.

IHIT was called to the Junction Shopping Centre in Mission on Wednesday night, where 19-year-old Varinderpal Gill was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

