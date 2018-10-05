Motorcyclist dead after crash in Etobicoke

A man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Etobicoke on Friday evening.

Toronto police told Global News that they received a call at about 7 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Scarlett Road and Hill Garden Road.

READ MORE: Driver in custody after fatal 2-vehicle crash in Oshawa

When authorities arrived on scene, the motorcyclist was found without vital signs. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the car remained on scene.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.