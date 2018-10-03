Driver in custody after fatal 2-vehicle crash in Oshawa

Police say a 36-year-old man is in custody following a two-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old man in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said the collision happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Taunton Road and Thornton Road.

Authorities said a black Honda was travelling westbound on Taunton Road when it collided with a silver Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He is facing alcohol-related charges.

Police said an Uber sticker was visible on the widow of the black Honda, but an Uber spokesperson told Global News the driver hadn’t used the service since August and the licence plate is no longer registered to the app.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.