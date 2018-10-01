Pedestrian struck by streetcar on The Queensway suffers life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a streetcar in west-end Toronto.

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at The Queensway and Ellis Avenue just south of High Park.

Toronto police said a man in his 40s was temporarily pinned under the streetcar but was freed by firefighters.

Transit officials said there is no westbound streetcar service at the Humber loop and shuttle buses are operating from Roncesvalles Avenue.

