Recipe: Last minute Thanksgiving pumpkin tart
Who doesn’t love a good pumpkin pie? But what if you get to point when you are so full from the holiday dinner and all you want for dessert is something as delicious but a little lighter?
This pumpkin chiffon tart is your answer. A silkier and prettier version of the traditional pumpkin dessert, this tart is so fluffy and delicate you will have a hard time resisting the second or third slice.
Ingredients
Graham Cracker Crust
- 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
Pumpkin Filling
- 1/2 tablespoon unflavored gelatin powder
- 2 tablespoons water
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 large egg whites
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
Whipped Cream Topping
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
Method
Graham Cracker Crust:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan.
- Mix all the ingredients together until the mixture resembles wet sand.
- Firmly press the mixture into the bottom and sides of the prepared pan.
- Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until the edges are golden brown.
- Let cool completely.
Pumpkin Filling:
- Sprinkle the gelatin powder in water. Let sit for 5 minutes. Microwave 10 to 20 seconds on high until the gelatin dissolves. Let cool slightly.
- In a food processor, blend the pumpkin, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and salt until smooth.
- Add the cream and gelatin mixture. Pulse to combine.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer with a whisk, beat the egg whites on medium speed until foamy.
- Gradually add the sugar, and continue beating until firm peaks form.
- Fold the meringue in the pumpkin mixture, half at a time, until just incorporated.
- Pour the batter into the cooled crust. Smooth the top.
- Refrigerate the tart until set, at least 4 hours.
Whipped Cream Topping:
- Whisk the cream and sugar until firm peaks form. Transfer the whipped cream to a piping bag with a star tip.
- Pipe the whipped cream on top of the tart. Sprinkles the pecans and sunflower seeds on top.
Add some love:
Although it’s fine to use canned pumpkin, the natural sweetness from Japanese pumpkins in this recipe helps cut down the sugar in the filling.
Look for these green-skinned pumpkins, they are available all year, but are best in late summer and early fall.
