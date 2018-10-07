Recipe: Last minute Thanksgiving pumpkin tart

Who doesn’t love a good pumpkin pie? But what if you get to point when you are so full from the holiday dinner and all you want for dessert is something as delicious but a little lighter?

This pumpkin chiffon tart is your answer. A silkier and prettier version of the traditional pumpkin dessert, this tart is so fluffy and delicate you will have a hard time resisting the second or third slice.

Ingredients

Graham Cracker Crust

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

Pumpkin Filling

1/2 tablespoon unflavored gelatin powder

2 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 large egg whites

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Whipped Cream Topping

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

Method

Graham Cracker Crust:

Preheat oven to 350 ° F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan. Mix all the ingredients together until the mixture resembles wet sand. Firmly press the mixture into the bottom and sides of the prepared pan. Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until the edges are golden brown. Let cool completely.

Pumpkin Filling:

Sprinkle the gelatin powder in water. Let sit for 5 minutes. Microwave 10 to 20 seconds on high until the gelatin dissolves. Let cool slightly. In a food processor, blend the pumpkin, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and salt until smooth. Add the cream and gelatin mixture. Pulse to combine. In the bowl of a stand mixer with a whisk, beat the egg whites on medium speed until foamy. Gradually add the sugar, and continue beating until firm peaks form. Fold the meringue in the pumpkin mixture, half at a time, until just incorporated. Pour the batter into the cooled crust. Smooth the top. Refrigerate the tart until set, at least 4 hours.

Whipped Cream Topping:

Whisk the cream and sugar until firm peaks form. Transfer the whipped cream to a piping bag with a star tip. Pipe the whipped cream on top of the tart. Sprinkles the pecans and sunflower seeds on top.

Add some love:

Although it’s fine to use canned pumpkin, the natural sweetness from Japanese pumpkins in this recipe helps cut down the sugar in the filling.

Look for these green-skinned pumpkins, they are available all year, but are best in late summer and early fall.