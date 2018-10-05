Man charged after worker struck with nail gun in Pictou County

A man has been charged after a 21-year-old man was shot in the back with a nail gun last month.

Shawn Wade Hynes, 43, of Trenton has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Nova Scotia RCMP say he was arrested on Sept. 27 and released on conditions to not have contact with the victim.

The charge was laid on Friday.

READ MORE: Death of Cape Breton woman found inside burning home was accidental, police say

Police say the incident happened at a construction site where the accused, the victim, and several other people were working.

The victim was transported at his request to the hospital by a family member. He has since been released.

Police say they were called to the worksite on Sept. 19 and an investigation began.

READ MORE: Police respond to Halifax area high schools after threats

Hynes is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Dec. 21.