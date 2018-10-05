Police respond to Halifax West High School after threats call

Halifax Regional Police were on scene at Halifax West High School in relation to a threats call Friday morning.

Within an hour, police determined there was no threat and the area was re-opened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

At 8:37 a.m., the school said in a tweet that they were under a lockdown as a preventative measure.

By 9:05 a.m., the school tweeted they were in a hold and secure protocol and were awaiting further instruction from police.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and to “not post live video from the area online.”

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said they had completed their investigation and there was no threat.

The school indicated they were opening the school for the day and were starting classes.

Halifax West is opening for the school day and we are starting classes. In partnership with Halifax Regional Police we have determined that there is no threat to the safety of staff and students at the school.