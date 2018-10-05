Canada
Woman dies after being found by firefighters in burning Cape Breton home: police

Police in Cape Breton are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a burning home.

Officers were called to the home in Sydney at about 4:30 a.m., when firefighters discovered the woman as they tried to extinguish the blaze.

She was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Her identity has not been released.

Members of the forensic identification unit and the fire marshal’s office planned to examine the site.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this point, but will investigate the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

