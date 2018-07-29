Cape Breton police investigating arson in Membertou
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a case of arson in Membertou, N.S. that occurred on Saturday.
Police say that at approximately 6:44 a.m., police responded to the area of Kitpu Crescent for a call about a vehicle fire.
When officers arrived, they were met by members of Cape Breton Regional Fire Services, who were dealing with that vehicle fire that had now spread to the home where the vehicle was located.
The police force’s investigative and arson units have responded to the scene and are now investigating.
Both the home and vehicle sustained moderate to heavy damage.
Police say no one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information on the fire is urged to contact police 902-563-5151 or to call Crime Stoppers.
