Retired Halifax firefighter sues city’s fire services, alleges racial discrimination and ridicule

A retired firefighter in Nova Scotia is suing Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, saying he was ridiculed and passed over for promotion because of his race.

Court documents show George Cromwell of Dartmouth, N.S., filed a notice of action on Tuesday, which included a statement of claim detailing numerous alleged incidents dating back to the late 1990s.

Cromwell, who is black, says he was denied a position in his station’s rescue unit despite his qualifications and that he was ridiculed for his appearance after growing a moustache.

He alleges those incidents were due to the colour of his skin.

The retiree is seeking $200,000 in lost earnings, saying he would likely still be working or at least earning a more substantial pension if he had gotten the position he says he was wrongfully denied.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and a spokesman for the fire department says the matter has been forwarded to the city’s legal department.