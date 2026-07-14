1 woman’s death, another’s serious injury prompts e-scooter warning from Vancouver police

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Vancouver police are warning the public about the dangers of not wearing helmets while riding an e-bike or an electric scooter.

This warning comes after a woman died and another woman was seriously injured in separate incidents over the weekend.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was riding a scooter on July 3 in the area of Venables Street and Commercial Drive at 10 a.m. when she collided with the side of a vehicle.

The woman, who was not wearing a helmet, hit her head on the ground and was conscious when she was transported to the hospital, but she died from her injuries on July 11.

2:02 ER visits because of e-scooter accidents up dramatically

Then, on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., a woman riding an electric kick scooter was hit from behind by a man riding another electric kick scooter in Coal Harbour.

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Police said the 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a head injury and broken collarbone, but is expected to recover.

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“Neither victim was wearing a helmet while riding,” Sgt. Adam Donaldson of the Vancouver Police Department said in a release.

“In both incidents, a helmet may not have prevented the collisions, but it could have significantly reduced the severity of the injuries. Please make sure to wear a properly fitted helmet and ensure it is secured appropriately.”

Under Section 19 of the Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project Regulation of the BC Motor Vehicle Act, operators must wear a bicycle safety helmet that meets the requirements set out in Section 184(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police are also concerned about irresponsible scooter riders, with videos being posted online of Lime scooters racing through a Vancouver Safeway and the Pacific Centre Mall.

In a statement to Global News, the Lime Scoot Boyz said what they are showcasing is not a prank; it’s just people having fun.

“At no point was anyone’s life in danger in these videos,” they said. “Sure, it’s unconventional, but we were never going fast or out of control.”

They said they encourage everyone to scoot safely.

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Lime did not provide anyone for an interview with Global News on Tuesday.