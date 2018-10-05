Arrest made in summertime break and enter spree
An arrest has been made in connection with a break and enter spree back in August.
Hamilton police allege a Honda Civic was stolen from the area of Quigley Road just after midnight on Aug. 26 and used to carry out the break-ins.
Police say cigarettes were taken from the Easy In and Out Convenience store on Main East after 3 a.m.
By 4:30 a.m., a Petro Canada on Victoria Avenue and a Husky Gas Station on Stonechurch Road East had also been targeted for cigarettes, according to police.
Michael Clark, 30, of Hamilton, faces a number of break and enter charges, one count of vehicle theft, as well as charges for disguise with intent and failure to comply.
