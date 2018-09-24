Police investigating 25 break and enters in north London

London police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate over two dozen break and enters, all of which are believed to be related.

According to investigators, 25 break and enters occurred between Aug. 11 and Sept. 24 in the area of Fanshawe Park and Sunningdale roads.

Most of the incidents happened during the day while homeowners were away.

The images of two men wanted in connection with a gas theft on Sept. 6 at 299 Wharncliffe Rd. S. have been released by police. Investigators say the suspects in the photos have also been linked to the break and enters.

Police are reminding members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com