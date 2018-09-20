String of break ins prompts warning from Richmond RCMP

A massive increase of property crime in the City of Richmond.

According to RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang, the city saw 29 residential break-ins in one week, recently.

READ MORE: Man in surgical mask breaks into Richmond home — just to move stuff around

That number was recorded between September 12 to September 18, a huge spike over the same week last year, according to Hwang.

“There were only four reported break-ins during that time,” he said.

WATCH: Brazen thief steals package off a Richmond stoop

He said in eight of the cases, the homeowners were either away or out of the country.

“It’s very important that you make arrangements to make your home look lived in, use automatic lighting on timers,” said Hwang.

Hwang added in 12 of the break-in cases, a window or door was left unlocked which made it an easy entry point.

READ MORE: Missing a piano or two? Richmond RCMP might have it

He said police have arrested numerous prolific property offenders, but it appears other suspects have moved in to fill the void left behind.

Hwang said the crimes have been spread out across the city, rather than in one specific area, and the public should stay vigilant.