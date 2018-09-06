Richmond parent association hoping for concrete plans on school upgrades

A provincial announcement Friday billed as “making schools safer in Richmond” has the head of the District Parents Association hopeful but realistic.

“We’ll take whatever we can get,” says Dionne McFee.

With nearly half the district’s 48 schools in dire need of seismic upgrades, McFee says they just need to get started.

“Over the next ten years, logically, we’d love to see at least five to 10 schools being done. If the government wants to stay with their original plan of having all the seismic work done by 2025 we are already behind schedule.”

Two upgrades are now underway at Cook Elementary and Hugh Boyd Secondary School.

If a big earthquake hit now McFee says it could be devastating.

“There are many of our schools that we honestly don’t think will be standing at the end of that day of that earthquake, so that’s a huge worry for parents in Richmond. That doesn’t sit well with us.”

The province has noted 50 B.C. schools needing urgent upgrades – 25 of them are in Richmond.

Premier John Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming will be in Richmond for the announcement.