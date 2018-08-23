Richmond RCMP looking for suspects following two pepper-spray incidents

Richmond Police are looking for two suspects allegedly involved in two separate pepper-spray incidents.

The first reported incident happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., in the 8400 block of Alexandra Road.

READ MORE: Man charged after pepper spray used during robbery at Mill Woods Sobeys

Two women were pepper-sprayed by two unknown men as they left a local business. The victims then ran onto the road, where an unidentified Good Samaritan helped them by taking them to the local hospital.

WATCH: 2 transit drivers on break hit by pepper spray during Eskimos game

Thirty minutes later, in the 4300 block of No 3 Road, two men pepper-sprayed a woman as she was putting items into her car.

The two were allegedly armed, one with a knife and the other with a can of pepper spray.

The victim of the second incident told investigators that one suspect said, “Give me your stuff.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.