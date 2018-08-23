Crime
August 23, 2018 10:36 am
Updated: August 23, 2018 10:37 am

Richmond RCMP looking for suspects following two pepper-spray incidents

By Reporter  CKNW

RCMP in the north Okanagan are investigating a pepper-spray robbery and vehicle theft.

RCMP / File
A A

Richmond Police are looking for two suspects allegedly involved in two separate pepper-spray incidents.

The first reported incident happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., in the 8400 block of Alexandra Road.

READ MORE: Man charged after pepper spray used during robbery at Mill Woods Sobeys

Two women were pepper-sprayed by two unknown men as they left a local business. The victims then ran onto the road, where an unidentified Good Samaritan helped them by taking them to the local hospital.

WATCH: 2 transit drivers on break hit by pepper spray during Eskimos game

Thirty minutes later, in the 4300 block of No 3 Road, two men pepper-sprayed a woman as she was putting items into her car.

The two were allegedly armed, one with a knife and the other with a can of pepper spray.

The victim of the second incident told investigators that one suspect said, “Give me your stuff.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attacks
British Columbia
Crime
Greater Vancouver Area
Investigation
Lower Mainland
news
Pepper Spray
Police investigation
RCMP
Richmond

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News