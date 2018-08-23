Richmond RCMP looking for suspects following two pepper-spray incidents
Richmond Police are looking for two suspects allegedly involved in two separate pepper-spray incidents.
The first reported incident happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., in the 8400 block of Alexandra Road.
READ MORE: Man charged after pepper spray used during robbery at Mill Woods Sobeys
Two women were pepper-sprayed by two unknown men as they left a local business. The victims then ran onto the road, where an unidentified Good Samaritan helped them by taking them to the local hospital.
WATCH: 2 transit drivers on break hit by pepper spray during Eskimos game
Thirty minutes later, in the 4300 block of No 3 Road, two men pepper-sprayed a woman as she was putting items into her car.
The two were allegedly armed, one with a knife and the other with a can of pepper spray.
The victim of the second incident told investigators that one suspect said, “Give me your stuff.”
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.