Okanagan Sun clutching onto first place in BCFC heading into last two games of season

The Okanagan Sun of the BC Football Conference (BCFC) may be in first place, but the team continues to work on their weakest link: offence.

“We only get better by making ourselves better and criticizing ourselves,” head coach Ben Macauley said.

Stats show the Sun have a great running game, which usually comes at the cost of passing.

The Sun lead the BCFC in rushing with 227 attempts and total yards at 1,315.

The VI Raiders are second in total rushing yards at 1,083.

When it comes to throwing, the Sun are near the bottom of the pack with just 85 completions on 199 attempts, which equals a 49.2 completion percentage.

WATCH: Dream Lottery Supports Research into Preventing Sports Injuries

The Valley Huskers are at the top at 52.9 per cent (165 completions on 312 attempts).

Sun punter Isaac Wegner is top in the league and was chosen as one of the BCFC players of the week.

“He’s reliable, he’s been perfect the last two games and he deserves all the accolades that he gets,” Macauley said.

Wegner remains humble in the spotlight, and said he continues to work on being consistent.

READ MORE: So, a horse galloped into a French bar… no, really.

“I’m not perfect yet. There’s going to be more misses. But just feeling more confident every time you go on the field is really important,” he said.

Coach Macauley is excited to see where the 19-year-old kicker’s career goes.

“We know we’ve got a great guy heading into playoffs who, when the games on the line, is going to make the kicks that we need to make,” Macauley said.

Sun running back Kelton Kouri also made BCFC Player of the Week after 17 carries for 136 yards in last Sunday’s 47-31 win against the VI Raiders.

Kouri is second in the league rushing with 566 yards on 83 carries, good for 6.8 yards a carry. Rhett Williams is tops at 682 yards on 109 yards (6.3 yards per carry).

“I hope it just gets better and better,” Kouri said.

The first place Sun take on the last place Kamloops Broncos at the Kelowna Apple Bowl on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.