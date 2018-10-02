So, a horse galloped into a French bar… no, really.

So, a horse galloped into a French bar, and instead of the bartender asking “Why the long face?” the barkeep fled for her safety.

Video shows the runaway racehorse bucking its way through a sports betting café in Chantilly late last week, sending customers and staff fleeing for their safety.

According to British newspaper the Independent, the horse had dumped its rider at a nearby racetrack stable, and made a charge presumably for “last call” at the bar.

“Between the track and the stables, her rider fell off,” the newspaper quoted the horse’s trainer as saying. “The filly escaped by going onto the road, and crossing a roundabout before entering this bar. It is all quite exceptional.”

No one was injured as result of the incident, including the horse. The bar owner Stephane Jasmin said the front door to his establishment was busted, and the horse broke a few chairs.

“She pushed the door open, and raced straight for the betting corner,” Jasmin joked. “Then the filly turned around, breaking a table and chairs. We’ve never seen anything like it.”