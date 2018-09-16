Woman run over by police horse at McMaster homecoming party

A woman in Hamilton was run over by a police horse while attending a McMaster University homecoming party Saturday afternoon.

Hamilton police told Global News that officers responded to a large party in the city’s Westdale area, where a few thousand students were gathering.

Police said the mounted unit was there to conduct crowd control and was in the process of clearing the road for emergency vehicles when the woman came into contact with the horse.

Witness video appears to show a woman being knocked to the ground by one of the horse’s legs as it trots past her before people nearby quickly rush to her aid.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media on Saturday evening.

A Hamilton police spokesperson said the female was treated on scene by paramedics and was released with no serious injuries.

Police say there will be no further investigation into the incident.