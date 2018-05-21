Canada
May 21, 2018 10:03 am
Updated: May 21, 2018 10:21 am

Toronto police say several horses are dead after fire at Sunnybrook Stables

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Several horses died when a massive fire broke out at Sunnybrook Stables early Monday morning.

A A

TORONTO – Police say an unknown number of horses have died following a fire at Sunnybrook Stables in north-end Toronto early Monday morning.

Firefighters say they arrived at Sunnybrook Stables at about 3 a.m. and found one barn fully engulfed in flames, and another starting to burn.

Neither police nor Toronto Fire Services could confirm the number of horses injured or killed, but said 13 of the animals survived.

Police say some of the surviving horses were taken to the stables at Exhibition Place.

Sunnybrook Stables offers private and group horse-riding lessons, as well as summer camps.

Fire services says they’re investigating the cause of the fire.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Sunnybrook Park
Sunnybrook Stables
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services
Toronto Parks
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News