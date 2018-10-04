Crime
October 4, 2018 10:26 pm

Teen in serious condition after being stabbed with machete, Toronto police say

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police say a teen is in serious condition after a stabbing near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West Thursday evening.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say they’re searching for two suspects wearing masks after a male teen was stabbed with a machete Thursday evening.

Officers and paramedics were called to the Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West area just after 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was found in an alley.

The teen was rushed to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.

A police spokesperson said the machete was found in the area.

Officers haven’t released additional descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

