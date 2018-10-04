Teen in serious condition after being stabbed with machete, Toronto police say
Toronto police say they’re searching for two suspects wearing masks after a male teen was stabbed with a machete Thursday evening.
Officers and paramedics were called to the Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West area just after 9 p.m.
Police said the victim was found in an alley.
The teen was rushed to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.
A police spokesperson said the machete was found in the area.
Officers haven’t released additional descriptions of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
