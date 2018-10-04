Police looking to identify suspect in Halifax-area gas-and-dashes

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with two gas-and-dashes in the Halifax area this week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say on Tuesday at 11:55 a.m., a man refuelled his vehicle at a service station along St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Timberlea.

Police say the licence plate was covered with what appears to be paper, secured with tape. He drove off without paying for the gas.

Another gas-and-dash happened the next day, this time at a service station along Hammonds Plains Road in Upper Tantallon. Surveillance video also shows a man filling up his Ford Focus then leaving. The licence plate of the vehicle was also covered.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a blue baseball cap, a black winter jacket with fur on the hood, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.