October 3, 2018 9:37 pm

Injured woman rescued from West Kelowna trail

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

An injured woman was rescued from a remote location in Mt. Boucherie Regional Park Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.

Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan
Emergency crews assembled at Mount Boucherie Regional Park in West Kelowna to assist bringing an injured woman to safety.

The West Kelowna Fire Department’s high angle rescue team was called in to lower the woman from a hard-to-reach location on the hiking trails at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman has an ankle injury that prevented her from walking out herself, according to fire crews at the scene.

More to come… 

 

 

 

