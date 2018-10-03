Lethbridge Hurricanes lose out to Kelowna in bid to host 2020 Memorial Cup

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have come up short in their bid to host the 2020 Memorial Cup.

In Calgary on Wednesday, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and Western Hockey League (WHL) announced the Kelowna Rockets will be the hosts of the country’s top junior hockey tournament.

Kelowna also beat out a bid from the Kamloops Blazers.

Victoria had entered an application to host the tournament but withdrew their bid in late August.

Lethbridge fell short in their pursuit of hosting the 2020 Memorial Cup despite strong support from the City of Lethbridge.

In August, city council committed $1 million towards the bid had it been successful, to the tune of $750,000 in cash investment incrementally and $250,000 in kind to cover facility costs for the Enmax Centre and Lethbridge Soccer Complex.

The Kelowna Rockets last hosted the Memorial Cup in 2004.

