October 3, 2018 5:53 pm

Natsumi Kogawa murder trial continues in Vancouver

Grace Ke By Reporter  Global News
A witness in the trial of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of Natsumi Kogawa took the stand on Wednesday, describing a conversation he had with the accused sometime during the first week of September 2016, just weeks before the Japanese student went missing.

Trevor Travis is a guest advocate at Catholic Charities Men’s Hostel where Schneider stayed at the homeless shelter around the time of Kogawa’s disappearance.

Travis said Schneider “was excited about how he recently met a Japanese girl in Vancouver… He seemed quite happy….. and he mentioned they had gone on a hike and were thinking of going camping… He was genuinely happy… which was concerning because of his wife and son in Japan.“

Schneider pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

Kogawa’s body was found a few weeks later at the Gabriola Mansion, a historic building in Vancouver’s West End.

Schneider was arrested by the RCMP in Vernon on the same day that Kogawa’s body was found.

