Man facing 17 charges after ramming cop cruiser, driving at officer in east London: police

A 29-year-old man is facing 17 charges in connection with Monday’s incident outside an east London townhouse, police say.

It happened in the parking lot of a townhouse near Marconi Boulevard and Noel Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

According to police, the accused drove a stolen vehicle into a cruiser, two parked vehicles, and then at an officer as police tried to arrest him.

Fearing for his safety, the officer shot his firearm several times, investigators said.

The suspect was arrested and no one was injured, police said.

Damage is estimated at $23,500.

As a result of the investigation, the accused is facing more than a dozen charges, including two counts of mischief over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online anonymously here.