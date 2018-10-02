Driver injured after SUV rear-ends garbage truck in Thames Centre

Middlesex OPP say a man is believed to be in serious condition after a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a garbage truck and an SUV.

READ MORE: 2 drivers in hospital after car, garbage truck collide southwest of London

The crash in Thames Centre on Westchester Bourne, north of Highway 401, occurred at roughly 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police believe the SUV rear-ended the garbage truck.

A section of the roadway was closed for roughly 3 hours.