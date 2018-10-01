Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée loses own riding of Rosemont

Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Jean-François Lisée has lost his own riding of Rosemont to Quebec Solidaire’s Vincent Marissal on Monday.

READ MORE: Parti Québécois seeks injunction to close website spreading ‘defamatory’ statements

Although PQ was the official Opposition heading into the election, the party lost a lot of ground and came in third place, as the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) made history, ousting the Liberals from power and gaining a majority government for the first time since its creation in 2011.

CAQ ran on a centre-right platform and distinguished itself by vowing to not introduce an independence referendum, but to fight for Quebec within the national structure.

Lisée won Rosemont in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014. Under Pauline Marois’s short-lived PQ government, Lisée acted as minister of international relations, the Francophonie and external trade. He was also the minister responsible for the Montreal region.

WATCH: Parti Quebecois elects Jean-François Lisée as new leader

Lisée won the PQ leadership race in 2016 after media mogul Pierre-Karl Péladeau stepped away from politics for family reasons.

However, Lisée trailed in the polls heading into Monday’s election, though he said he relished being an underdog and wasn’t worried about the polls.

Lisée has been a controversial figure at times, suggesting PQ “start a discussion” on the ban on burqa and niqab in public during PQ’s leadership race. He also proposed building a fence on Quebec’s sourthern border to block crossings by irregular migrants.

READ MORE: Decision Quebec: A look at Parti Québécois of 2018

Both Lisée and Marisal share a background in journalism, though from different generations. They had first met in 1990 when Marissal was a young reporter and Lisée a high-profile political analyst. Marissal later became a columnist for the newspaper La Presse.

Lisée has accused the socialist Quebec Solidaire of being a “Marxist” party that wants to nationalize all industries in the province.

The area of Rosemont has traditionally been a PQ stronghold. The party has held the seat for 24 years.