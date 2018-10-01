Quebec election: François Legault leads Coalition Avenir Québec to majority as Liberals ousted from power

François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will form the next majority government in Quebec. This historic election marks a first victory for the party and a stunning defeat for the Liberals.

The CAQ, which has positioned itself as centre-right of the spectrum, is also the first new party to take power in the province since 1976.

Legault, a former Parti Québécois (PQ) cabinet minister, founded the party in 2011 as a nationalist third-way between the sovereignist PQ and the federalist Liberals.

The noisemakers are out at caq headquarters. Excitement is hiitting.. pic.twitter.com/0eY46rspke — Elysia Bryan-Baynes (@ebbaynes) October 2, 2018

Over the 39-day election campaign, Legault promised to usher in an era of change. He stood firm on his immigration proposals in the wake of criticism from his opponents and voters alike.

Legault advocated to decrease the number of immigrants coming to Quebec from 50,000 to 40,000. His proposal includes implementing controversial values and language tests for newcomers after three years.

Despite being a new party, the CAQ has a core of experienced MNAs after having won 19 seats in 2012 and 22 seats in 2014.

