Quebec election: live coverage

Monday is election day in Quebec.

Voters across the province have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

We will soon find out if Quebec Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Jean-François Lisée, Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault or Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Manon Massé will become the province’s next premier.

Our interactive map will allow you to explore all of Quebec’s 125 ridings and find real-time results as votes are counted across the province.