View full results
Live
October 1, 2018 7:00 pm

Quebec election: live coverage

By Online Producer  Global News

Québec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Massé, left to tight, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Parti Québécois leader Jean-François Lisée and CAQ leader François Legaul.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

Monday is election day in Quebec.

Voters across the province have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Story continues below

We will soon find out if Quebec Liberal Party Leader Philippe CouillardParti Québécois (PQ) Leader Jean-François LiséeCoalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault or Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Manon Massé will become the province’s next premier.

Our interactive map will allow you to explore all of Quebec’s 125 ridings and find real-time results as votes are counted across the province.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Parti Quebecois
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec politics
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News