Politics October 1, 2018 12:03 am Quebec election 2018: Results for every riding By Rachel Lau Online Producer - Quebec Global News ; A Quebec elections ballot box is shown. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press X - A A + Listen Get daily local headlines and alerts © 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc. Report an error Coalition Avenir Quebec Francois Legault Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois Jean-François Lisée Manon Masse Parti Quebecois Philippe Couillard Quebec election Quebec elections 2018 Quebec Liberal Party Quebec Solidaire Editor's Picks Canada How a handful of pharmacists flooded Ontario's streets with lethal fentanyl amid a national opioid crisis Health Canada's obesity rate has doubled since the 1970s. What happened? Canada EXCLUSIVE: Trudeau Liberals fail to meet own target for improving veterans care Money Canadian weed stocks are skyrocketing as legalization looms: But should you invest? Canada Here are the hot topics set to dominate the fall political agenda as Parliament Hill returns World 2018 U.S. midterms: What's at stake for Trump, Democrats and GOP in November's elections? Education One university's secret list to judge applicants by their high schools - not just their marks Canada Toronto terrorist leader is locked up, but was still on social media
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.