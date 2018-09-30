Quebec election 2018 cheat sheet: What did the parties promise?

Over a 39-day election campaign, Quebecers have heard the leaders of Quebec’s four main parties push the platforms and political promises they hope will win over voters.

The results of those efforts — which included two French debates and a historic televised English debate, as well as daily campaign stops all over the province — will soon roll out.

Some Quebecers, however, may have just tuned into the campaign or might still be figuring out how they want to cast their ballots.

For the first time in decades, a referendum on sovereignty wasn’t a campaign issue, but language and identity remained important themes.

For those needing a quick recap on where the parties stand on central issues, Global News has you covered.

Immigration and Identity

In a nutshell, the Quebec Liberal Party wants to increase the number of immigrants, particularly in the regions, to address the province’s labour shortage.

On the other hand, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) is proposing to decrease the number of immigrants coming to Quebec and put them through language and values testing after three years in the province.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) wants to prioritize French-speaking immigrants without submitting them to a proficiency test while Québec Solidaire insists it would would make sure 25 per cent of public sector employees are from ethnic and visible minorities.

Education

The CAQ pledged to ditch school boards in favour of service centres, while Québec Solidaire is proposing free education for all, from daycare to doctoral studies.

Part of the Liberals’ plan is to offer two teachers per class in pre-k and kindergarten and continue renovation efforts in old schools, while the Parti Québécois (PQ) is promising subsidized school lunches and free tuition in universities and Cegeps.

TRANSPORTATION

With construction everywhere and public transit options few and far between in some areas, getting people around — especially in Montreal — is critical.

Some of the highlights of party promises on mobility include the Liberals’ proposal for free bus and metro rides for students and seniors and, of course, Montreal’s electric train project known as REM.

The PQ, for its part, is proposing a “Grand déblocage” to free up traffic congestion. The party’s vision includes scrapping the REM in favour of expanding farther north and east.

The CAQ is suggesting extending light rail further north and south rather than west as a priority, while Québec Solidaire has presented an ambitious and expensive plan proposing 38 new metro stations and banning gas-powered cars by 2030.

HEALTH CARE

The Quebec Liberal Party promises, if elected, to continue expanding the super-clinic network in a bid to unclog emergency rooms. Its platform also includes free dental coverage to seniors and children under 16.

The Liberals would also focus on giving more power to pharmacists, allowing them to administer vaccines and offer consultation services. The party also promised to create 1,500 new spaces in seniors long-term care facilities.

The CAQ, for its part, is planning on improving access to family doctors and pledges that every Quebecer will have a doctor within the next four years. The party also promises to reduce emergency wait times by 90 minutes.

The CAQ also wants to overhaul Quebec’s long-term care facilities and build new modern seniors homes, with air conditioning, better food and at least two baths a week.

The PQ is focusing on eliminating mandatory overtime for nurses and creating clinics without doctors, so that nurses, pharmacists and hygienists can offer front-line care for minor emergencies.

It would also guarantee access to a specialist nurse in the province’s CLSCs for up to 21 hours a day, seven days a week.

Finally, Québec Solidaire says it would implement a provincial pharmacare plan that would include buying drugs in bulk to distribute at a lower cost.

It is also pledging free dental care for seniors, children and those on social assistance and better preventative care.

The CAQ, the PQ and Québec Solidaire all say they would renegotiating the Liberal’s $2-billion agreement with medical specialists.

