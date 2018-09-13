Quebecers get ready for leaders’ first debate tonight

Quebec’s political leaders will gather Thursday night for the first of their potentially decisive live TV debates.

READ MORE: Liberals promise to maintain balanced budget in second term

The Liberals‘ Philippe Couillard, François Legault of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), Jean-François Lisée of the Parti Québécois (PQ) and Quebec Solidaire‘s Manon Massé will all be trying to woo voters ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

WATCH BELOW: Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard says immigration is a ballot box question for voters

They will debate four topics: health, education, the economy and identity politics, including immigration and the national question.

READ MORE: Quebec parties promise to remove election signs set up on Black Rock mass grave site

Health and immigration levels have been two of the hot-button issues since Couillard launched the 39-day campaign Aug. 23.

WATCH BELOW: Courting the Anglo vote these elections

The French-language debate will begin at 8 p.m. eastern and will be followed by two other televised debates — one in English next Monday and another in French on Sept. 20.

READ MORE: Quebec election campaign halfway done as 1st debate looms large

One recent poll found that 44 per cent of respondents who had a preference said they could change their minds based on the performances in the debates.