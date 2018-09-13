Politics
Quebecers get ready for leaders’ first debate tonight

By The Canadian Press

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s political leaders will gather Thursday night for the first of their potentially decisive live TV debates.

The LiberalsPhilippe Couillard, François Legault of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), Jean-François Lisée of the Parti Québécois (PQ) and Quebec Solidaire‘s Manon Massé will all be trying to woo voters ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

They will debate four topics: health, education, the economy and identity politics, including immigration and the national question.

Health and immigration levels have been two of the hot-button issues since Couillard launched the 39-day campaign Aug. 23.

The French-language debate will begin at 8 p.m. eastern and will be followed by two other televised debates — one in English next Monday and another in French on Sept. 20.

One recent poll found that 44 per cent of respondents who had a preference said they could change their minds based on the performances in the debates.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

