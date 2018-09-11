Quebec parties promise to remove election signs set up on Black Rock mass grave site

Halfway through the Quebec election campaign and there are election signs everywhere.

On Tuesday, some Parti Québécois and Liberal signs caught the attention of Montreal’s Irish community.

READ MORE: Irish history commemorated in 153rd Walk to the Black Rock

The parties had placed signs on the Black Rock commemorative site on Montreal’s Bridge Street.

Related Plans unveiled for Irish commemoration site in Montreal

The site is a mass burial ground for 6,000 Irish immigrants who died of typhus in 1847. A rock was put on the site in 1859 to mark the mass grave.

Over the past year, Montreal’s Irish community has worked with government officials to beautify the area and make it clear that it is a memorial.

READ MORE: Plans unveiled for Irish commemoration site in Montreal

By late Tuesday afternoon, one of the Parti Québécois signs had been taken down, but the other, along with the Liberal sign still sat on either edge of the median.

“The second sign that they left sits for sure on 12 graves,” said Fergus Keyes from the Montreal Irish Monument Park Foundation.

“Somehow they got the idea that if they were outside of the fence it was not on the site — but they were wrong.”

Foundation representatives said they realize it was an oversight and not intentional, but say it is frustrating that people don’t know how important the site is.

“In 1997, we brought back earth from Ireland and sprinkled it so that the Irish souls can once again feel their homeland, and driving stakes in the ground for any reason is unacceptable,” said Victor Boyle.

Concerning the Black Rock monument: we will ( the Quebec Liberal Party) remove our sign from the field. We recognize that we made a mistake by placing our sign at this location. We sincerely apologize to the Irish community of Quebec for the error on our part. — Catherine Maurice (@catoumaurice) September 11, 2018

Both the Liberals and the Parti Québécois have since apologized and say they will remove the election signs from the Black Rock site.

Il semble que nous, ainsi que d’autres formations politiques, avons installé des pancartes à proximité du parc du Monument irlandais de Montréal. Elle est en train d’être retirée. Nous offrons nos excuses et soyez assurés qu’il s’agit d’une erreur de bonne foi! #polqc #qc2018 — Antonine Yaccarini (@Antoyac) September 11, 2018