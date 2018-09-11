Politics
September 11, 2018 1:17 pm
Updated: September 11, 2018 1:21 pm

Quebec election campaign halfway done as 1st debate looms large

By The Canadian Press

Quebec's 39-day election campaign has reached the halfway point.

File Photo
A A

Quebec’s 39-day election campaign has reached the halfway point.

READ MORE: Immigration the ‘ballot box’ question in Quebec election, Couillard says

Polls suggest the Coalition Avenir Quebec is still leading the Liberal party but that a large number of voters are still up for grabs.

WATCH BELOW: The start of the Quebec election campaign

After weeks of pitching promises, party leaders will go head-to-head on Thursday in the first of three televised debates.

READ MORE: ‘Bring me workers’: Quebec unveils plan to deal with growing labour shortage

They will square off again on Monday in English and one last time in French on Sept. 20.

WATCH BELOW: Courting the Anglo vote these elections

Quebecers go to the polls Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Where do Quebec’s political parties stand on immigration?

On Day 20, Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard promised free public transit for all seniors and full-time students across the province, at a cost of $200 million.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Philippe Couillard
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News