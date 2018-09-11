Quebec election campaign halfway done as 1st debate looms large
Quebec’s 39-day election campaign has reached the halfway point.
Polls suggest the Coalition Avenir Quebec is still leading the Liberal party but that a large number of voters are still up for grabs.
After weeks of pitching promises, party leaders will go head-to-head on Thursday in the first of three televised debates.
They will square off again on Monday in English and one last time in French on Sept. 20.
Quebecers go to the polls Oct. 1.
On Day 20, Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard promised free public transit for all seniors and full-time students across the province, at a cost of $200 million.
