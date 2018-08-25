CAQ boasts highest percentage of women in Quebec election campaign

The Coalition Avenir Quebec has boasted that it will have more women than men running in the current election campaign.

The CAQ, which opinion polls suggest is leading the governing Liberals, will have 65 women and 60 men seeking election on Oct. 1.

READ MORE: ‘It’s terrible what cannabis can do to youth’: CAQ promises to raise marijuana legal age if elected

It’s been described as the highest percentage of women candidates ever reached by a Quebec political party.

There are 125 seats in the Quebec national assembly.

The only party that has come close is the small nationalist Quebec solidaire which has always run 63 women in a provincial election.

One of its two co-leaders is a woman, but the party only has three seats in the Quebec legislature.