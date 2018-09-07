A CAQ government would expel immigrants who fail to learn French in 3 years

Language politics surfaced on the Quebec campaign trail Friday as the leader of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) promised his government would force new immigrants to leave the province if they don’t learn French within three years.

After two weeks of campaigning nearly devoid of language talk, François Legault said new immigrants would be given a temporary permit upon entry and then have three years to take language courses and pass a basic French-language test.

Those who fail would not be granted permission to stay and would be considered to be in the country illegally, he said.

While claiming the test would be simple enough that anyone “in good faith” should have no trouble passing it, he added he was open to offering an extension or exemption to seniors or those with learning disabilities.

“I will be open to accommodations, if someone has learning difficulties. Of course we won’t ask them for the same,” he told reporters.

“I want to be human, I don’t want to ask them to do something that is impossible.”

Legault said more than 50 per cent of immigrants who arrive in the province don’t speak French and that many of those end up leaving or facing high levels of unemployment.

He warned that under present conditions, the use of French will gradually disappear.

“If year after year we accept 50,000 immigrants and most don’t speak French, it’s a matter of time,” he said.

“It might take one, two, three generations but it’s a matter of time before we stop speaking French in Montreal and that’s not what I want.”

The CAQ has already proposed lowering the number of immigrants to the province to 40,000 a year from the current 50,000.