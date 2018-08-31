More doctors, free glasses among new Quebec campaign promises

The hot-button issue of health care has burst into the spotlight in Quebec’s election campaign in the form of promises for more family doctors as well as subsidized eyewear for youngsters.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard pledged to increase the number of family doctors available to Quebecers and spend an additional 200-million dollars to hire nurse-practitioners, home-care personnel and other health-care staff.

The Liberals want an additional 900-thousand Quebecers to have a family doctor by the end of a potential second mandate in 2022.

They’re also promising to impose financial sanctions against doctors if the portion of Quebecers with a family doctor doesn’t climb to 85 per cent from 80 per cent by the end of this year.

Meantime, the Coalition Avenir Quebec says it will reimburse up to 250 dollars every two years for anyone 17 or under who needs glasses or contact lenses, saying good vision is essential to succeed in school.

Currently, Quebec’s health insurance board covers the cost of an eye exam for youngsters but not the purchase of eyewear.