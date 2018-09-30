Waterloo police remove ‘demeaning’ message spray painted on a bed sheet

WATERLOO, Ont. – Police say they received complaints about a message that was spray painted on a bed sheet and hung outside a house in Waterloo, Ont., on Saturday during a university’s homecoming celebrations.

Waterloo regional police say the sign had an “inappropriate” message and that officers attended the residence immediately to ensure it was taken down.

READ MORE: Laurier homecoming crowd forces closure of Ezra Avenue

Police say the sign read, “She called you daddy 4 18 years. Now it’s our turn.”

Police say they share the community’s concern over what the police force calls a “demeaning and disturbing message.”

READ MORE: Western USC hopes to lure ‘fake homecoming’ revelers away from parties

Wilfrid Laurier University wrote in a statement that some of its students live in the house, which they say is located near the university.

The university also says they will be following up with those students and reviewing the incident under the non-academic student code of conduct.