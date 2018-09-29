Laurier homecoming crowd forces closure of Ezra Avenue

Waterloo Regional Police were forced to close Ezra Avenue for several hours Saturday afternoon after Wilfrid Laurier homecoming celebrations got out of hand.

“We’ve seen some concerning behaviour in regards to alcohol consumption and that behaviour has led to some potentially dangerous situations,” Waterloo police Const. Andre Johnson said.

He said one area resident had a fence destroyed and that some students were climbing trees. In one instance, emergency services were called to the top of a ninth-floor apartment building after students were seen hanging out on the ledge.

Emergency crews had to be called in to rescue these individuals who decided to hang off the top of a highrise building at the corner of Ezra Avenue and King Street in Waterloo. Drain on resources and extreme safety concern. Be smart. Show respect. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/EJ6pVIN0Bh — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) September 29, 2018

Johnson said multiple tickets had also been handed out for various alcohol-related offences.

At around 2 p.m., Rob Crossan, deputy chief of Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services, said that paramedics had answered six calls in the area, all for alcohol-related issues.

“That number is going to go up dramatically based upon past experiences,” he warned.

Just before 7 p.m., police announced on Twitter they had re-opened the area around Ezra Avenue as crowds had dispersed.