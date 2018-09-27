Western USC hopes to lure ‘fake homecoming’ revelers away from parties

Police and other emergency crews will be on high alert this Saturday, as thousands of Western students and other revelers take part in “fake homecoming” — or “FOCO” — celebrations in and around campus.

Last year, unsanctioned FOCO parties resulted in dozens of charges, tickets, warnings and injuries, but the university’s student council hopes a unique event will lure students away from Broughdale Avenue.

According to organizers, the first ever “Purple Fest” will be the largest university concert in Canada. Unlike a previous on-campus event that only lasted two hours, USC president Mitch Pratt said they’ve planned six hours of programming geared towards keeping students entertained in a safe environment.

“The venue itself is actually in a very enclosed area,” he said. “We’re going to have over 80 security guards on site, there will be 12 London police officers who will be on paid duty here, [and] there’s multiple medical services including our student emergency response team on campus.”

The event sold out of the 12,000 tickets up for grabs, and will feature popular musical acts as well as a licensed beer garden.

“[We’re] basically providing students this alternative and safer choice, I think, for the day,” said Pratt.

There’s hope the event will result in fewer crowds on Broughdale Avenue, where students have continued to gather despite the university’s decision two years ago to move the official homecoming date to late October.

London police plan to have a highly visible presence on Broughdale Avenue, as well as other popular party areas. In addition to partying responsibly, Const. Sandasha Bough of the London police is urging revelers to keep the streets clear.

“In the past, there were so many people on the street that emergency crews were not able to get access to the street and to those individuals who needed immediate assistance,” she said.

Bough said 37 people were taken to hospital last year for various issues including falling off rooftops and alcohol poisoning.

Police listed the following charges, arrests, and tickets following FOCO 2017:

Eight City of London by-law public nuisance charges laid and three more pending

964 Provincial Offence Act warnings – mainly related to liquor and trespassing offences

50 Provincial Offence Act notices – mainly related to liquor and trespassing offences

Eight Provincial Offence Act arrests – liquor-related, trespassing, fail to identify

Two Criminal Code charges

One Controlled Drugs and Substances Act charge

Five Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warnings

As well, police say the overtime costs associated with the unsanctioned celebration were roughly $36,000.